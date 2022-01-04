- Auffinden von Gegenständen Zuhause oder in Bluetooth-Reichweite , Top!
- Auffinden von Gegenständen außerhalb der Bluetooth-Reichweite okay, wenn andere iPhone aus dem Apple-Netz an dem verlorenen Gegenstand vorbei kommen. Ansonsten wird der Standort nicht angezeigt.
Verliert man also einen Airtag auf einer Wiese und die Kühe, die da stehen haben kein iPhone, was die Standortdaten an mich übermitteln kann, gibt es ein Problem.
- Der Stalking-Schutz hat in meinem Fall nicht funktioniert.
Ich konnte im Test meine Freundin mehrere Stunden problemlos verfolgen.
- Das Tracken von z.B. Hunden funktioniert nur eingeschränkt.
Voraussetzung auch hierfür ist die Nähe zu anderen iPhone-Besitzern.
Im Wald oder bei verängstigten Hunden kann das ein Problem werden.
Einziger Vorteil, fremde Leute könnten den Airtag am Hund auslesen und dann den Besitzer informieren.
- Leider sind die Airtags recht kratzempfindlich und sehen nach einiger Zeit nicht mehr so schön aus.
Am Besten kauft man sich gleich so kleine Airtag-Schutzfolien.
Wer noch eine alte Displayschutzfolie hat, der kann auch einfach daraus 25mm große Kreise ausschneiden und dann auf jede Saite der Airtags kleben. Das schützt super vor Kratzern.
Unter dem Strich sind die Airtags ein gutes Produkt, wenn man weiß für was man sie nutzen will und kann.
Für das Aussuchen von Gegenständen Zuhause (Bluetooth-Reichweite) super.
Auch in Gegenden mit fremden iPhone-Verkehr funktionieren die Airtags tadellos.
In Gegenden ohne diesen Verkehr eher nicht.
Der Preis geht völlig in Ordnung und im Apple-Kosmos integrieren sich die Airtags sehr gut!
Von mir gibt es 4 Sterne.
Von mir gibt es 4 Sterne.
Update :
Nach einem Jahr Nutzung, benutze ich immer noch die erste Batterie.
Besonders gut hat sich die Funktion bewährt, bei der man auf der Watch oder dem iPhone eine Nachricht erhält, wenn man z.B. seinen Schlüssel, an dem sich der Airtag befindet, vergessen oder liegen gelassen hat.
Marke
Apple
Sind Batterien enthalten?
Ja
Farbe
Weiß
Anzahl der Batterien
4 Lithium-Ionen Batterien erforderlich (enthalten).
Artikelmaße L x B x H
8.3 x 1.8 x 15.3 cm
Info zu diesem Artikel
- Behalte deine Sachen im Blick und finde sie, deine Freund:innen und deine anderen Geräte in der „Wo ist?“ App
- Nur einmal Tippen reicht, um dein AirTag mit deinem iPhone oder iPad zu koppeln
- Spiel einen Ton mit dem integrierten Lautsprecher ab und finde deine Sachen. Oder bitte einfach Siri um Hilfe
- Die Genaue Suche nutzt eine Ultrabreitband-Technologie, um dich direkt zu deinem AirTag in der Nähe zu führen (mit ausgewählten iPhone Modellen)
- Finde weiter entfernte Gegenstände mit der Hilfe von hunderten Millionen Apple Geräten im „Wo ist?“ Netzwerk
Apple iPhone Produkte im Vergleich
|Preis
|Ab: 30,75 €
|Ab: 95,22 €
|Bewertungen
|(9.823)
|(9.823)
|Schutz vor Wasser und Staub
|Nach IEC Norm 60529 unter IP67 klassifiziert (bis zu 1 Meter für bis zu 30 Minuten)
|Nach IEC Norm 60529 unter IP67 klassifiziert (bis zu 1 Meter für bis zu 30 Minuten)
|Konnektivität
|Bluetooth zur Ortung in der Nähe Apple U1 Chip für Ultrabreitband und Genaue Suche NFC tippen für Modus „Verloren
|Bluetooth zur Ortung in der Nähe Apple U1 Chip für Ultrabreitband und Genaue Suche NFC tippen für Modus „Verloren
|Lautsprecher
|Integrierter Lautsprecher
|Integrierter Lautsprecher
|Batterie
|Austauschbare CR2032 Knopfzellenbatterie
|Austauschbare CR2032 Knopfzellenbatterie
|Sensor
|Beschleunigungssensor
|Beschleunigungssensor
Technische Daten
AirTag
|
Lieferumfang
|
AirTag mit installierter CR2032 Knopfzellenbatterie, Dokumentation
|
Schutz vor Wasser und Staub
|
Nach IEC Norm 60529 unter IP67 klassifiziert (bis zu 1 Meter für bis zu 30 Minuten)
|
Konnektivität
|
Bluetooth zur Ortung in der Nähe, Apple U1 Chip für Ultrabreitband und Genaue Suche , NFC tippen für Modus Verloren
|
Lautsprecher
|
Integrierter Lautsprecher
|
Batterie
|
Austauschbare CR2032 Knopfzellenbatterie
|
Sensor
|
Beschleunigungssensor
|
Diameter
|
31.9 mm
|
Height
|
8 mm
|
Weight
|
11 g
TOP 500 REZENSENT
Stil: Single
Super, aber nicht perfekt !- Auffinden von Gegenständen Zuhause oder in Bluetooth-Reichweite , Top!
Von GC-1 am 4. Januar 2022
Von GC-1 am 4. Januar 2022
- Auffinden von Gegenständen außerhalb der Bluetooth-Reichweite okay, wenn andere iPhone aus dem Apple-Netz an dem verlorenen Gegenstand vorbei kommen. Ansonsten wird der Standort nicht angezeigt.
Verliert man also einen Airtag auf einer Wiese und die Kühe, die da stehen haben kein iPhone, was die Standortdaten an mich übermitteln kann, gibt es ein Problem.
- Der Stalking-Schutz hat in meinem Fall nicht funktioniert.
Ich konnte im Test meine Freundin mehrere Stunden problemlos verfolgen.
- Das Tracken von z.B. Hunden funktioniert nur eingeschränkt.
Voraussetzung auch hierfür ist die Nähe zu anderen iPhone-Besitzern.
Im Wald oder bei verängstigten Hunden kann das ein Problem werden.
Einziger Vorteil, fremde Leute könnten den Airtag am Hund auslesen und dann den Besitzer informieren.
- Leider sind die Airtags recht kratzempfindlich und sehen nach einiger Zeit nicht mehr so schön aus.
Am Besten kauft man sich gleich so kleine Airtag-Schutzfolien.
Wer noch eine alte Displayschutzfolie hat, der kann auch einfach daraus 25mm große Kreise ausschneiden und dann auf jede Saite der Airtags kleben. Das schützt super vor Kratzern.
Unter dem Strich sind die Airtags ein gutes Produkt, wenn man weiß für was man sie nutzen will und kann.
Für das Aussuchen von Gegenständen Zuhause (Bluetooth-Reichweite) super.
Auch in Gegenden mit fremden iPhone-Verkehr funktionieren die Airtags tadellos.
In Gegenden ohne diesen Verkehr eher nicht.
Der Preis geht völlig in Ordnung und im Apple-Kosmos integrieren sich die Airtags sehr gut!
Sollte diese Erfahrung hilfreich sein, dann freue ich mich immer, wenn du den "Nützlich-Button" drückst.
Von mir gibt es 4 Sterne.
Update :
Nach einem Jahr Nutzung, benutze ich immer noch die erste Batterie.
Besonders gut hat sich die Funktion bewährt, bei der man auf der Watch oder dem iPhone eine Nachricht erhält, wenn man z.B. seinen Schlüssel, an dem sich der Airtag befindet, vergessen oder liegen gelassen hat.
Rezension aus Deutschland vom 3. Mai 2021
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
Habe den AirTag für meinen Hund gekauft. Auch wenn Apple angibt das es dafür nicht geeignet sei, Funktioniert es wunderbar! Mein Hund geht manchmal in andere Gärten ohne das ich es mitbekomme. Somit kann ich genau wissen in welchem er gerade steckt :)
Funktioniert einwandfrei! Kinderleichte Ortung!Habe den AirTag für meinen Hund gekauft. Auch wenn Apple angibt das es dafür nicht geeignet sei, Funktioniert es wunderbar! Mein Hund geht manchmal in andere Gärten ohne das ich es mitbekomme. Somit kann ich genau wissen in welchem er gerade steckt :)
Von Lennart Benthin am 3. Mai 2021
Von Lennart Benthin am 3. Mai 2021
HALL OF FAMETOP 500 REZENSENT VINE-PRODUKTTESTER
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
► Wie der AirTag im Wesentlichen funktioniert (simples Koppeln über die App „Wo ist?“), dieser sich mittels Lautsprecher bemerkbar machen bzw. über Siri „kontaktiert“ werden kann, sollte wohl klar sein. An dieser Stelle will ich nicht die Produktbeschreibung wiederholen.
Für Interessierte zeigt das Produktvideo von Apple, was grundsätzlich möglich ist. Wer es mag, schaut im „Netz“ nach, denn dort werden sich bestimmt in Kürze diverse mehr oder weniger sinnvolle Tests und Tipps häufen… ;-)
► Trotzdem stellt sich vor dem Kauf die konkrete Frage: Was soll ich überhaupt damit anfangen ? Wer braucht so etwas ? Da fallen mir einige gute Beispiele ein:
Wer einen AirTag hat, wird schnell nicht mehr darauf verzichten wollen, z. B. zum Wiederfinden bestimmter Dinge, denn nie war die technische Suche wohl einfacher. Ein AirTag ist nämlich eine wirkliche gute Anschaffung, um z. B. am Schlüsselbund (mit Zubehör), im Portemonnaie, im Rucksack, oder in der Sportasche verstaut zu werden, um diese(n/s) im Falle eines Falles aufspüren zu können.
Es ergeben sich aber auch andere, spannende Anwendungsgebiete. Denn richtig interessant wird die Sache, wenn man dieses nützliche Teil zur Überwachung von Haustieren (am Halsband) verwendet oder anderen Personen „anvertraut“ und der AirTag mit dem eigenen iPhone gekoppelt ist. Dann dann weiß man nämlich schnell, wo sich die Person oder das Haustier gerade aufhält ! Ob die eigenen Kinder oder andere Personen: hier ist einiges möglich, hoffentlich mit dem Einverständnis der entsprechenden Person !
► Um in diesem Zusammenhang eine heimliche Dauerüberwachung auszuschließen, meldet sich der AirTag akustisch nach einer gewissen Zeit. Lt. aktueller Information wohl nach drei Tagen, wenn seitdem kein Verbindung mehr zum gekoppelten iPhone bzw. iPad festgestellt wurde.
Sollte dagegen tatsächlich eine mit einem AirTag versehene Sache abhanden gekommen sein, kann sich ein ehrlicher Finder hier mit dem Eigentümer in Verbindung setzen. Voraussetzung ist, dieser teilt ihm z. B. über eine Nachricht seine Telefonnummer zur Kontaktaufnahme mit, denn mittels AirTag allein kann der Finder nichts anfangen und schon gar keine Adresse o. ä. in Erfahrung bringen. Übrigens können auch Besitzer von Android-Phones die Information per NFC auslesen. Ob man mittels Gravur auf dem AirTag einfacher auszumachen ist, ist wiederum eine andere Sache.
Sofern der „Finder“ von dem AirTag aber nichts ahnt und diesen somit nicht entsorgt, kann er lokalisiert werden, was bei einem Diebstahl sicherlich von großem Vorteil ist…;-)
► Ganz wichtig ist hier natürlich auch das Thema Datenschutz: Lt. Apple nutzt ein AirTag sich oft ändernde, eindeutige Bluetooth-IDs. Diese verhindern das Tracking des Aufenthaltsort. Wurde ein AirTag oder ein Gerät (ohne Internet-Verbindung), durch das "Wo ist?“-Netzwerk geortet, werden (lt. Apple) alle Daten durch Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung geschützt. Weder die Personenidentität noch die Geräteidentität, welche(s) den AirTag geortet haben, lassen sich so ermitteln und bleiben daher anonym. Darauf vertrauend ist das eine sehr gute und beruhigende Information.
► Schade: Der AirTag muss ortbar sein, also im Bereich von Geeigneten Apple-Geräten sein. Sonst klappt die Lokalisierung nur eingeschränkt oder gar nicht… Und um die sogen. „Genaue Suche“ verwenden zu können, benötigt man zwingend ein aktuelles iPhone mit U1-Chip, also mind. ein iPhone 11 und aufwärts. Aber auch ohne exakte Punktlandung sind ältere iPhones mit dem aktuellen iOS 14.5 nicht nutzlos, denn in der Kartenansicht wird man auch ausreichend genau fündig und kann den AirTag sinnvoll nutzen.
► Rein optisch sieht der runde AirTag, der aus Metall und Kunststoff besteht, fast wie ein sehr schicker Knopf mit leicht abgerundetem, weißem Deckel aus, in dem sich der eigentliche AirTag befindet. Einen gewissen Grad an Nässe kann er locker vertragen (IP67), staubgeschützt ist das feine Stück Technik sowieso.
Ob man sich zusätzlich auch noch einen Taschenanhänger oder Schlüsselanhänger direkt von Apple gönnt, hängt auch davon ab, wie prall die Geldbörse gefüllt ist, denn das kostet wiederum mehr oder weniger extra. Dritthersteller haben sich hier natürlich längst günstiger positioniert. Wer es schon eher dekadent mag, zahlt 299 €- 449 € für einen AirTag Hermès Taschenanhänger …:-(
► Ob übrigens die eingelegte Knopfzellenbatterie (Typ CR2032) tatsächlich bis zu einem Jahr durchhält, hängt natürlich vom Umfang der Nutzung ab, wobei die Kosten für Ersatz höchst überschaubar bleiben. Allerdings sorgt man mal wieder für Sondermüll, der entsorgt werden muss…
►►► Fazit: Funktioniert bislang gut (sofern ortbar!), sieht stylisch aus und ist für mich definitiv kein Spielkram, sondern ein sehr nützlicher Helfer in vielen Lebenslagen. Übrigens zum für Apple-Verhältnisse akzeptablen Preis.
Für Interessierte zeigt das Produktvideo von Apple, was grundsätzlich möglich ist. Wer es mag, schaut im „Netz“ nach, denn dort werden sich bestimmt in Kürze diverse mehr oder weniger sinnvolle Tests und Tipps häufen… ;-)
► Trotzdem stellt sich vor dem Kauf die konkrete Frage: Was soll ich überhaupt damit anfangen ? Wer braucht so etwas ? Da fallen mir einige gute Beispiele ein:
Wer einen AirTag hat, wird schnell nicht mehr darauf verzichten wollen, z. B. zum Wiederfinden bestimmter Dinge, denn nie war die technische Suche wohl einfacher. Ein AirTag ist nämlich eine wirkliche gute Anschaffung, um z. B. am Schlüsselbund (mit Zubehör), im Portemonnaie, im Rucksack, oder in der Sportasche verstaut zu werden, um diese(n/s) im Falle eines Falles aufspüren zu können.
Es ergeben sich aber auch andere, spannende Anwendungsgebiete. Denn richtig interessant wird die Sache, wenn man dieses nützliche Teil zur Überwachung von Haustieren (am Halsband) verwendet oder anderen Personen „anvertraut“ und der AirTag mit dem eigenen iPhone gekoppelt ist. Dann dann weiß man nämlich schnell, wo sich die Person oder das Haustier gerade aufhält ! Ob die eigenen Kinder oder andere Personen: hier ist einiges möglich, hoffentlich mit dem Einverständnis der entsprechenden Person !
► Um in diesem Zusammenhang eine heimliche Dauerüberwachung auszuschließen, meldet sich der AirTag akustisch nach einer gewissen Zeit. Lt. aktueller Information wohl nach drei Tagen, wenn seitdem kein Verbindung mehr zum gekoppelten iPhone bzw. iPad festgestellt wurde.
Sollte dagegen tatsächlich eine mit einem AirTag versehene Sache abhanden gekommen sein, kann sich ein ehrlicher Finder hier mit dem Eigentümer in Verbindung setzen. Voraussetzung ist, dieser teilt ihm z. B. über eine Nachricht seine Telefonnummer zur Kontaktaufnahme mit, denn mittels AirTag allein kann der Finder nichts anfangen und schon gar keine Adresse o. ä. in Erfahrung bringen. Übrigens können auch Besitzer von Android-Phones die Information per NFC auslesen. Ob man mittels Gravur auf dem AirTag einfacher auszumachen ist, ist wiederum eine andere Sache.
Sofern der „Finder“ von dem AirTag aber nichts ahnt und diesen somit nicht entsorgt, kann er lokalisiert werden, was bei einem Diebstahl sicherlich von großem Vorteil ist…;-)
► Ganz wichtig ist hier natürlich auch das Thema Datenschutz: Lt. Apple nutzt ein AirTag sich oft ändernde, eindeutige Bluetooth-IDs. Diese verhindern das Tracking des Aufenthaltsort. Wurde ein AirTag oder ein Gerät (ohne Internet-Verbindung), durch das "Wo ist?“-Netzwerk geortet, werden (lt. Apple) alle Daten durch Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung geschützt. Weder die Personenidentität noch die Geräteidentität, welche(s) den AirTag geortet haben, lassen sich so ermitteln und bleiben daher anonym. Darauf vertrauend ist das eine sehr gute und beruhigende Information.
► Schade: Der AirTag muss ortbar sein, also im Bereich von Geeigneten Apple-Geräten sein. Sonst klappt die Lokalisierung nur eingeschränkt oder gar nicht… Und um die sogen. „Genaue Suche“ verwenden zu können, benötigt man zwingend ein aktuelles iPhone mit U1-Chip, also mind. ein iPhone 11 und aufwärts. Aber auch ohne exakte Punktlandung sind ältere iPhones mit dem aktuellen iOS 14.5 nicht nutzlos, denn in der Kartenansicht wird man auch ausreichend genau fündig und kann den AirTag sinnvoll nutzen.
► Rein optisch sieht der runde AirTag, der aus Metall und Kunststoff besteht, fast wie ein sehr schicker Knopf mit leicht abgerundetem, weißem Deckel aus, in dem sich der eigentliche AirTag befindet. Einen gewissen Grad an Nässe kann er locker vertragen (IP67), staubgeschützt ist das feine Stück Technik sowieso.
Ob man sich zusätzlich auch noch einen Taschenanhänger oder Schlüsselanhänger direkt von Apple gönnt, hängt auch davon ab, wie prall die Geldbörse gefüllt ist, denn das kostet wiederum mehr oder weniger extra. Dritthersteller haben sich hier natürlich längst günstiger positioniert. Wer es schon eher dekadent mag, zahlt 299 €- 449 € für einen AirTag Hermès Taschenanhänger …:-(
► Ob übrigens die eingelegte Knopfzellenbatterie (Typ CR2032) tatsächlich bis zu einem Jahr durchhält, hängt natürlich vom Umfang der Nutzung ab, wobei die Kosten für Ersatz höchst überschaubar bleiben. Allerdings sorgt man mal wieder für Sondermüll, der entsorgt werden muss…
►►► Fazit: Funktioniert bislang gut (sofern ortbar!), sieht stylisch aus und ist für mich definitiv kein Spielkram, sondern ein sehr nützlicher Helfer in vielen Lebenslagen. Übrigens zum für Apple-Verhältnisse akzeptablen Preis.
Wo ist eigentlich … ? Kein "echter" GPS-Tracker► Wie der AirTag im Wesentlichen funktioniert (simples Koppeln über die App „Wo ist?“), dieser sich mittels Lautsprecher bemerkbar machen bzw. über Siri „kontaktiert“ werden kann, sollte wohl klar sein. An dieser Stelle will ich nicht die Produktbeschreibung wiederholen.
Von Jochen Libra am 30. April 2021
Von Jochen Libra am 30. April 2021
Für Interessierte zeigt das Produktvideo von Apple, was grundsätzlich möglich ist. Wer es mag, schaut im „Netz“ nach, denn dort werden sich bestimmt in Kürze diverse mehr oder weniger sinnvolle Tests und Tipps häufen… ;-)
► Trotzdem stellt sich vor dem Kauf die konkrete Frage: Was soll ich überhaupt damit anfangen ? Wer braucht so etwas ? Da fallen mir einige gute Beispiele ein:
Wer einen AirTag hat, wird schnell nicht mehr darauf verzichten wollen, z. B. zum Wiederfinden bestimmter Dinge, denn nie war die technische Suche wohl einfacher. Ein AirTag ist nämlich eine wirkliche gute Anschaffung, um z. B. am Schlüsselbund (mit Zubehör), im Portemonnaie, im Rucksack, oder in der Sportasche verstaut zu werden, um diese(n/s) im Falle eines Falles aufspüren zu können.
Es ergeben sich aber auch andere, spannende Anwendungsgebiete. Denn richtig interessant wird die Sache, wenn man dieses nützliche Teil zur Überwachung von Haustieren (am Halsband) verwendet oder anderen Personen „anvertraut“ und der AirTag mit dem eigenen iPhone gekoppelt ist. Dann dann weiß man nämlich schnell, wo sich die Person oder das Haustier gerade aufhält ! Ob die eigenen Kinder oder andere Personen: hier ist einiges möglich, hoffentlich mit dem Einverständnis der entsprechenden Person !
► Um in diesem Zusammenhang eine heimliche Dauerüberwachung auszuschließen, meldet sich der AirTag akustisch nach einer gewissen Zeit. Lt. aktueller Information wohl nach drei Tagen, wenn seitdem kein Verbindung mehr zum gekoppelten iPhone bzw. iPad festgestellt wurde.
Sollte dagegen tatsächlich eine mit einem AirTag versehene Sache abhanden gekommen sein, kann sich ein ehrlicher Finder hier mit dem Eigentümer in Verbindung setzen. Voraussetzung ist, dieser teilt ihm z. B. über eine Nachricht seine Telefonnummer zur Kontaktaufnahme mit, denn mittels AirTag allein kann der Finder nichts anfangen und schon gar keine Adresse o. ä. in Erfahrung bringen. Übrigens können auch Besitzer von Android-Phones die Information per NFC auslesen. Ob man mittels Gravur auf dem AirTag einfacher auszumachen ist, ist wiederum eine andere Sache.
Sofern der „Finder“ von dem AirTag aber nichts ahnt und diesen somit nicht entsorgt, kann er lokalisiert werden, was bei einem Diebstahl sicherlich von großem Vorteil ist…;-)
► Ganz wichtig ist hier natürlich auch das Thema Datenschutz: Lt. Apple nutzt ein AirTag sich oft ändernde, eindeutige Bluetooth-IDs. Diese verhindern das Tracking des Aufenthaltsort. Wurde ein AirTag oder ein Gerät (ohne Internet-Verbindung), durch das "Wo ist?“-Netzwerk geortet, werden (lt. Apple) alle Daten durch Ende-zu-Ende-Verschlüsselung geschützt. Weder die Personenidentität noch die Geräteidentität, welche(s) den AirTag geortet haben, lassen sich so ermitteln und bleiben daher anonym. Darauf vertrauend ist das eine sehr gute und beruhigende Information.
► Schade: Der AirTag muss ortbar sein, also im Bereich von Geeigneten Apple-Geräten sein. Sonst klappt die Lokalisierung nur eingeschränkt oder gar nicht… Und um die sogen. „Genaue Suche“ verwenden zu können, benötigt man zwingend ein aktuelles iPhone mit U1-Chip, also mind. ein iPhone 11 und aufwärts. Aber auch ohne exakte Punktlandung sind ältere iPhones mit dem aktuellen iOS 14.5 nicht nutzlos, denn in der Kartenansicht wird man auch ausreichend genau fündig und kann den AirTag sinnvoll nutzen.
► Rein optisch sieht der runde AirTag, der aus Metall und Kunststoff besteht, fast wie ein sehr schicker Knopf mit leicht abgerundetem, weißem Deckel aus, in dem sich der eigentliche AirTag befindet. Einen gewissen Grad an Nässe kann er locker vertragen (IP67), staubgeschützt ist das feine Stück Technik sowieso.
Ob man sich zusätzlich auch noch einen Taschenanhänger oder Schlüsselanhänger direkt von Apple gönnt, hängt auch davon ab, wie prall die Geldbörse gefüllt ist, denn das kostet wiederum mehr oder weniger extra. Dritthersteller haben sich hier natürlich längst günstiger positioniert. Wer es schon eher dekadent mag, zahlt 299 €- 449 € für einen AirTag Hermès Taschenanhänger …:-(
► Ob übrigens die eingelegte Knopfzellenbatterie (Typ CR2032) tatsächlich bis zu einem Jahr durchhält, hängt natürlich vom Umfang der Nutzung ab, wobei die Kosten für Ersatz höchst überschaubar bleiben. Allerdings sorgt man mal wieder für Sondermüll, der entsorgt werden muss…
►►► Fazit: Funktioniert bislang gut (sofern ortbar!), sieht stylisch aus und ist für mich definitiv kein Spielkram, sondern ein sehr nützlicher Helfer in vielen Lebenslagen. Übrigens zum für Apple-Verhältnisse akzeptablen Preis.
Rezension aus Deutschland vom 3. Mai 2021
Stil: 4er PackVerifizierter Kauf
Naja… ich bin ehrlich gesagt enttäuscht.. wenn ich im Bad sitze und mein Schlüssel im Wohnzimmer liegt empfängt die App bereits kein Signal.. total unbrauchbar meiner Meinung nach.. und mit den Anhängern, das ist einfach nur lächerlich.. wenigstens ein kleines Loch und ein Band hätten sie beifügen können..
153 Personen fanden diese Informationen hilfreich
Spitzenrezensionen aus anderen Ländern
Craig Laws
Here's a collector's item. An Apple device that didn't do what I hoped it would.
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 6. Mai 2021
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
Although I have several Android products (and Amazon Fire alternatives), this is a household that lives in an Apple ecosystem. That’s important to note because the Apple AirTags require you to be part of that. They can and will only work if you have an Apple ID, and have a device such as an iPhone or iPad to track the AirTag device. If you don’t have this then you’re already on to a loser I’m afraid, and you’ll have to look at devices by other manufacturers.
One of the best known other manufacturer is Tile. They’ve been around a few years and I’ve had four such devices by them for about two years. Two Tile Mates, and two Tile Slims. These are devices that you put on a keyring, or in your wallet/purse, and should you lose or misplace them you can track them down using an app on your phone. The app works with iOS and Android, and works quite well. They operate on Bluetooth so their effectiveness is limited by the range of that technology, so great for finding you wallet before you rush out of the door but not so good if you drop your keys on Snowdon.
Apple’s AirTag operated using the same base technology so should, at least in theory, also be as good/limited as the Tile products. Except the AirTag isn’t limited by that because it also uses Apple’s brilliant Find My network. This is the App that allows all Apple devices to be tracked by their owners by being detected using the all of the other millions of Apple devices around the world. If someone comes within range of your lost device then its location is pinged back to your phone. The person walking past doesn’t know its there, unless you actively send your contact details out, but you will still receive the location. It’s really quite an incredible piece of technology, and I was looking forward to seeing it in operation here. I’ve found an iPhone before using the technology, and likewise my wife and I use it to locate each other when one of us is out walking the dog for example.
Which brings me to my reason for buying the AirTag. I already have the Tiles so I don’t need to replace them. What I wanted to see was whether the AirTag could be used to track my dog. Apple have distanced themselves from selling AirTag as a means of tracking a pet or child, most likely for legal reasons, but that doesn’t mean that you couldn’t use it for that very reason. Our dog, a lunatic border collie called Storm, has a Tractive GPS tracker. It’s an enormous thing, eats batteries and gives off a lot of very odd locations and false alarms. My review of that product is available on Amazon to read my comprehensive thoughts on that so I won’t dwell here, but I wondered if the AirTag could do a better job.
For a controlled experiment I asked my wife to go and hide the AirTag, Tile Mate and Tractive GPS in the garden and then I went out with my iPhone and the respective apps to see if I could find them. Of the three, only the Tractive was found without fault. It wasn’t perfect, as the sound it emitted was high-pitched but not very loud, but it was loud enough that I could hear it from where the app had directed me to. The Tile Mate, however, didn’t work at first (the battery had died and it hadn’t told me). After replacing the battery we tried again…and still nothing. I wandered around the garden and it would say “Your Tile is nearby, hold on while we connect…” and nothing would happen. Then, something clicked into place, and it found it. I was standing virtually on it at the time, but it detected it. I then walked away to see how long it remained in range and it was about 50ft, and the multi-tone sound was still clear even on a windy day.
Then I tried the AirTag. Like the Tile, nothing happened. But unlike the Tile, it didn’t suddenly kick in. I wandered around the garden and nothing came up. It just said “Connected, signal is weak, try moving around”, My wife even pointed out exactly where the AirTag was and I stood over it, and still nothing. I rebooted the app and still nothing. While talking, still standing over the AirTag, it suddenly appeared on my screen. As you can see on the video, I was 3ft away from it when it appeared. I walked away to see how long it would keep the signal and it faded at 39 feet. The alert sound it omits is a multi-tone, like the Tile, however it is much quieter. I struggled to hear it at the 39 feet limit.
The results showed to me a few things. The Tile worked further away than the AirTag did when using purely Bluetooth, and it was also much louder and therefore easier to pinpoint from a further distance. The benefit of the AirTag, the use of the Find My network, is only a benefit when there are other Apple device users within range of the AirTag. Now, this is more likely to occur in built up areas, but not so likely in rural areas. It doesn’t mean that someone won’t walk past your keys on Ben Nevis with an iPhone, and any chance is still a better chance than those same keys with a Tile Mate, but you need to be clear that it won’t guarantee them being found. Also, when it comes to items lost outside then GPS is clearly still the most effective method. Just don’t expect it to find your keys under the sofa in your house. GPS doesn’t like having a roof over its head.
So, the performance of the AirTag wasn’t as good as I’d hoped. Even in the house it would still tell me that the signal was weak occasionally. When it did lock on, the tracking on the app was much better than the competitors, but it wasn’t reliable enough in getting that lock. And then there’s the physical form of the AirTag. It’s about the diameter of a £2 coin, but it’s a great deal deeper in profile. I don’t recall seeing many press shots in profile, all side shots seem to be with it in a keyring. It’s not a shape that you could put in your wallet. A purse or handbag is fine, but not a wallet. And, if you want to put it onto a keyring…well you’ve got to buy the keyring. It doesn’t have a hole to clip a keyring to, so you have to buy a special one. You can buy a cheap one off of Amazon, or pay Apple more money than the cost of the device for their own brand one. Really Apple, I love you to bits but you’re taking the mickey a little with that one!
In summary, I’ve been left a little disappointed. I’d hoped for more. I’m sure that in the right conditions when the Find My network is able to stretch its legs and show what an incredible facility it is then yes, it’ll be a winner. But in my test, it just didn’t do what I expected of it. I write a lot of reviews, a great number of them have been about one of the many Apple devices that my wife and I own. A pair of iPhone 11 Pros, iPad Air Gen 3 & 4 and Apple Pencils, Apple Watches, AirPod Pros and Apple TVs. Each and every one of them I’ve confidently expressed my admiration for and felt that, for me at least, they were the best brand for that type of product. The AirTag, however, is the first time I’ve actually stopped and said, “you know what, Apple isn’t the best.”
Yet.
Here’s a collector’s item. An Apple device that didn’t do what I hoped it would.I’ve been looking forward to the release of the Apple AirTag for some time, and I had high hopes that it was going to perform a couple of tasks better than devices I already had by other brands. Sadly, it doesn’t seem to have managed to do them. Let me offer my experience so far, and you can also see my accompanying video if you’d rather.
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 6. Mai 2021
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 6. Mai 2021
Although I have several Android products (and Amazon Fire alternatives), this is a household that lives in an Apple ecosystem. That’s important to note because the Apple AirTags require you to be part of that. They can and will only work if you have an Apple ID, and have a device such as an iPhone or iPad to track the AirTag device. If you don’t have this then you’re already on to a loser I’m afraid, and you’ll have to look at devices by other manufacturers.
One of the best known other manufacturer is Tile. They’ve been around a few years and I’ve had four such devices by them for about two years. Two Tile Mates, and two Tile Slims. These are devices that you put on a keyring, or in your wallet/purse, and should you lose or misplace them you can track them down using an app on your phone. The app works with iOS and Android, and works quite well. They operate on Bluetooth so their effectiveness is limited by the range of that technology, so great for finding you wallet before you rush out of the door but not so good if you drop your keys on Snowdon.
Apple’s AirTag operated using the same base technology so should, at least in theory, also be as good/limited as the Tile products. Except the AirTag isn’t limited by that because it also uses Apple’s brilliant Find My network. This is the App that allows all Apple devices to be tracked by their owners by being detected using the all of the other millions of Apple devices around the world. If someone comes within range of your lost device then its location is pinged back to your phone. The person walking past doesn’t know its there, unless you actively send your contact details out, but you will still receive the location. It’s really quite an incredible piece of technology, and I was looking forward to seeing it in operation here. I’ve found an iPhone before using the technology, and likewise my wife and I use it to locate each other when one of us is out walking the dog for example.
Which brings me to my reason for buying the AirTag. I already have the Tiles so I don’t need to replace them. What I wanted to see was whether the AirTag could be used to track my dog. Apple have distanced themselves from selling AirTag as a means of tracking a pet or child, most likely for legal reasons, but that doesn’t mean that you couldn’t use it for that very reason. Our dog, a lunatic border collie called Storm, has a Tractive GPS tracker. It’s an enormous thing, eats batteries and gives off a lot of very odd locations and false alarms. My review of that product is available on Amazon to read my comprehensive thoughts on that so I won’t dwell here, but I wondered if the AirTag could do a better job.
For a controlled experiment I asked my wife to go and hide the AirTag, Tile Mate and Tractive GPS in the garden and then I went out with my iPhone and the respective apps to see if I could find them. Of the three, only the Tractive was found without fault. It wasn’t perfect, as the sound it emitted was high-pitched but not very loud, but it was loud enough that I could hear it from where the app had directed me to. The Tile Mate, however, didn’t work at first (the battery had died and it hadn’t told me). After replacing the battery we tried again…and still nothing. I wandered around the garden and it would say “Your Tile is nearby, hold on while we connect…” and nothing would happen. Then, something clicked into place, and it found it. I was standing virtually on it at the time, but it detected it. I then walked away to see how long it remained in range and it was about 50ft, and the multi-tone sound was still clear even on a windy day.
Then I tried the AirTag. Like the Tile, nothing happened. But unlike the Tile, it didn’t suddenly kick in. I wandered around the garden and nothing came up. It just said “Connected, signal is weak, try moving around”, My wife even pointed out exactly where the AirTag was and I stood over it, and still nothing. I rebooted the app and still nothing. While talking, still standing over the AirTag, it suddenly appeared on my screen. As you can see on the video, I was 3ft away from it when it appeared. I walked away to see how long it would keep the signal and it faded at 39 feet. The alert sound it omits is a multi-tone, like the Tile, however it is much quieter. I struggled to hear it at the 39 feet limit.
The results showed to me a few things. The Tile worked further away than the AirTag did when using purely Bluetooth, and it was also much louder and therefore easier to pinpoint from a further distance. The benefit of the AirTag, the use of the Find My network, is only a benefit when there are other Apple device users within range of the AirTag. Now, this is more likely to occur in built up areas, but not so likely in rural areas. It doesn’t mean that someone won’t walk past your keys on Ben Nevis with an iPhone, and any chance is still a better chance than those same keys with a Tile Mate, but you need to be clear that it won’t guarantee them being found. Also, when it comes to items lost outside then GPS is clearly still the most effective method. Just don’t expect it to find your keys under the sofa in your house. GPS doesn’t like having a roof over its head.
So, the performance of the AirTag wasn’t as good as I’d hoped. Even in the house it would still tell me that the signal was weak occasionally. When it did lock on, the tracking on the app was much better than the competitors, but it wasn’t reliable enough in getting that lock. And then there’s the physical form of the AirTag. It’s about the diameter of a £2 coin, but it’s a great deal deeper in profile. I don’t recall seeing many press shots in profile, all side shots seem to be with it in a keyring. It’s not a shape that you could put in your wallet. A purse or handbag is fine, but not a wallet. And, if you want to put it onto a keyring…well you’ve got to buy the keyring. It doesn’t have a hole to clip a keyring to, so you have to buy a special one. You can buy a cheap one off of Amazon, or pay Apple more money than the cost of the device for their own brand one. Really Apple, I love you to bits but you’re taking the mickey a little with that one!
In summary, I’ve been left a little disappointed. I’d hoped for more. I’m sure that in the right conditions when the Find My network is able to stretch its legs and show what an incredible facility it is then yes, it’ll be a winner. But in my test, it just didn’t do what I expected of it. I write a lot of reviews, a great number of them have been about one of the many Apple devices that my wife and I own. A pair of iPhone 11 Pros, iPad Air Gen 3 & 4 and Apple Pencils, Apple Watches, AirPod Pros and Apple TVs. Each and every one of them I’ve confidently expressed my admiration for and felt that, for me at least, they were the best brand for that type of product. The AirTag, however, is the first time I’ve actually stopped and said, “you know what, Apple isn’t the best.”
Yet.
Jack
Posted it to myself
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 8. Mai 2021
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
I posted the AirTag to myself and got regular updates all the way from the Post Office to the Delivery office and then the central mail centre and back again. Really impressive.
296 Personen fanden diese Informationen hilfreich
Stephen Webb
You will lose you airtags not your keys....
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 7. Mai 2021
Stil: 4er PackVerifizierter Kauf
Stil: 4er PackVerifizierter Kauf
Yes airtags work great....you can find them........BUT COME ON APPLE, its great you can find these airtags because there will be an awful lot going missing due to the fact none of the silicon keyring holders actually hold the airtags in place, (I am talking about the ones most people can afford not the 30.00 ones made by apple) they pop out if you even look at them, very disappointing. Why did you not take a leaf out of the existing 'tiles' i.e metal, flat, tough and can fit directly to your key ring.
Needs someone to design one thats locks in the airtag, until then looks like I will mothball the Airtags and carry on using the 'tiles'.
Needs someone to design one thats locks in the airtag, until then looks like I will mothball the Airtags and carry on using the 'tiles'.
93 Personen fanden diese Informationen hilfreich
Amazon Customer
Good not greatRezension aus Indien vom 9. Juni 2021
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
So Basically the air tag is not a Solution for finding items which are beyond the range or perimeter of air tag and iphone.
The item can be only located if it’s a near to a distance of 10-15 meters only.
Also the beep sound is too low which can be only heard in complete silence.
Can’t be used as A PET tracker at all.
Also sometimes it won’t be able to located the air tag so you must be a closer distance within the Bluetooth of the air tag and your phone.
Little pricy as well since apples are expensive than oranges.
The item can be only located if it’s a near to a distance of 10-15 meters only.
Also the beep sound is too low which can be only heard in complete silence.
Can’t be used as A PET tracker at all.
Also sometimes it won’t be able to located the air tag so you must be a closer distance within the Bluetooth of the air tag and your phone.
Little pricy as well since apples are expensive than oranges.
Good not greatSo Basically the air tag is not a Solution for finding items which are beyond the range or perimeter of air tag and iphone.
Rezension aus Indien vom 9. Juni 2021
Rezension aus Indien vom 9. Juni 2021
The item can be only located if it’s a near to a distance of 10-15 meters only.
Also the beep sound is too low which can be only heard in complete silence.
Can’t be used as A PET tracker at all.
Also sometimes it won’t be able to located the air tag so you must be a closer distance within the Bluetooth of the air tag and your phone.
Little pricy as well since apples are expensive than oranges.
gogo cat
definite no-no for finding my car
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 6. Mai 2021
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
Stil: SingleVerifizierter Kauf
this is the airtag from apple, a creative and useful gadget that could really help people who always leave things around and forgot the last place where they left it, particularly useful for keys
the airtag came in a nice little box, got only leaflets and the airtag; on white side of the tag, it just look like an ordinary whiteboard magnet, and it’s really magnetic! it looks much better on the silver side, but it’s very easy to get scratched on the shiny smooth surface, there is a little plastic tab to be pulled for activation, the airtag paired to my iphone in no time, simple setup and very easy to use
i tested it at home, signal is very good when it’s on the same floor with me, iphone could tell it’s direction very accurately within 10-20 feet; when it’s on different floor, iphone could even tell the tag is on different level, around its location
i seldom lost my key, instead i always forgot where my car was parked, particularly in multi-storey car park, i wonder if this airtag could help me with that, but eventually i found it doesn’t work that well for this purpose
if the air tag is placed inside car, it’s signal will became very weak, i tested when it’s placed inside the coin compartment near gear box, there will be no direction signal even i just standing outside my car, but iphone could still detect the tag is nearby within 20 feet
when i placed the tag on the dashboard, it’s much better, direction signal could be detected around 10-15 feet, and iphone could detect the tag is nearby within 500 feet without any problem, away from 500 feet, iphone will open the map app and use the last gps signal to locate the tag, it’s much less accurate but still good to know where approximate the tag is
so i couldn’t use the air tag for finding where my car parked, the remote fob works much better that the airtag
anyway, i’m going to use the airtag with my keys, even if the chance of forgetting my keys is minimal, but the next problem is that, i cannot use the airtag with keys without the keyring/holder, and the air tag key ring is even more expensive than the airtag! buy 3rd parties key rings? maybe a good idea until i find a good one
all in all, i’m happy with this product, even there is no actual use case for me yet
hope you find these information helpful
the airtag came in a nice little box, got only leaflets and the airtag; on white side of the tag, it just look like an ordinary whiteboard magnet, and it’s really magnetic! it looks much better on the silver side, but it’s very easy to get scratched on the shiny smooth surface, there is a little plastic tab to be pulled for activation, the airtag paired to my iphone in no time, simple setup and very easy to use
i tested it at home, signal is very good when it’s on the same floor with me, iphone could tell it’s direction very accurately within 10-20 feet; when it’s on different floor, iphone could even tell the tag is on different level, around its location
i seldom lost my key, instead i always forgot where my car was parked, particularly in multi-storey car park, i wonder if this airtag could help me with that, but eventually i found it doesn’t work that well for this purpose
if the air tag is placed inside car, it’s signal will became very weak, i tested when it’s placed inside the coin compartment near gear box, there will be no direction signal even i just standing outside my car, but iphone could still detect the tag is nearby within 20 feet
when i placed the tag on the dashboard, it’s much better, direction signal could be detected around 10-15 feet, and iphone could detect the tag is nearby within 500 feet without any problem, away from 500 feet, iphone will open the map app and use the last gps signal to locate the tag, it’s much less accurate but still good to know where approximate the tag is
so i couldn’t use the air tag for finding where my car parked, the remote fob works much better that the airtag
anyway, i’m going to use the airtag with my keys, even if the chance of forgetting my keys is minimal, but the next problem is that, i cannot use the airtag with keys without the keyring/holder, and the air tag key ring is even more expensive than the airtag! buy 3rd parties key rings? maybe a good idea until i find a good one
all in all, i’m happy with this product, even there is no actual use case for me yet
hope you find these information helpful
definite no-no for finding my carthis is the airtag from apple, a creative and useful gadget that could really help people who always leave things around and forgot the last place where they left it, particularly useful for keys
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 6. Mai 2021
Rezension aus dem Vereinigten Königreich vom 6. Mai 2021
the airtag came in a nice little box, got only leaflets and the airtag; on white side of the tag, it just look like an ordinary whiteboard magnet, and it’s really magnetic! it looks much better on the silver side, but it’s very easy to get scratched on the shiny smooth surface, there is a little plastic tab to be pulled for activation, the airtag paired to my iphone in no time, simple setup and very easy to use
i tested it at home, signal is very good when it’s on the same floor with me, iphone could tell it’s direction very accurately within 10-20 feet; when it’s on different floor, iphone could even tell the tag is on different level, around its location
i seldom lost my key, instead i always forgot where my car was parked, particularly in multi-storey car park, i wonder if this airtag could help me with that, but eventually i found it doesn’t work that well for this purpose
if the air tag is placed inside car, it’s signal will became very weak, i tested when it’s placed inside the coin compartment near gear box, there will be no direction signal even i just standing outside my car, but iphone could still detect the tag is nearby within 20 feet
when i placed the tag on the dashboard, it’s much better, direction signal could be detected around 10-15 feet, and iphone could detect the tag is nearby within 500 feet without any problem, away from 500 feet, iphone will open the map app and use the last gps signal to locate the tag, it’s much less accurate but still good to know where approximate the tag is
so i couldn’t use the air tag for finding where my car parked, the remote fob works much better that the airtag
anyway, i’m going to use the airtag with my keys, even if the chance of forgetting my keys is minimal, but the next problem is that, i cannot use the airtag with keys without the keyring/holder, and the air tag key ring is even more expensive than the airtag! buy 3rd parties key rings? maybe a good idea until i find a good one
all in all, i’m happy with this product, even there is no actual use case for me yet
hope you find these information helpful
