I haven't owned this headset for 2 years yet but it's already broken--the right speaker is not working. When I push the speaker it goes on, but when I don't push, it goes off.. Apparently this is a common problem with Bose headphones. I am now living in China so contacted the local customer service. They said they usually cannot repair headphones but offer a trade-in. For the equivalent of $300 they will exchange my broken headphones for new ones. What a rip-off--it's just a lose wire or something minor and for that I have to essentially buy a new one.